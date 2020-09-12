Short Interest in COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Expands By 207.6%

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 207.6% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.09. 12,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,362. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $61.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. COMWLTH BK AUS/S’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates in six segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre segments.

