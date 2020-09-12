Short Interest in Conversion Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CVLB) Decreases By 94.5%

Conversion Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CVLB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the August 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,334,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CVLB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 490,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,212. Conversion Labs has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

In related news, Director Happy David Walters acquired 45,000 shares of Conversion Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conversion Labs, Inc, an Internet-based direct response marketing company, licenses, acquires, creates, and sells various products to consumers worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for thicker fuller hair; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune support; and PDF Simpli, a PDF conversion software.

