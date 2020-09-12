Short Interest in DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Rises By 300.0%

DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on DMZPY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DMZPY stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $28.07. 46 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $32.06.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

