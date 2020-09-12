Short Interest in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Drops By 83.3%

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VCV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 64,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,805. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 150,208 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 410,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 35,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

