Short Interest in Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:MOXC) Expands By 472.6%

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:MOXC) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,300 shares, an increase of 472.6% from the August 15th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MOXC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 114,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,203. Lianluo Smart has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

About Lianluo Smart

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics.

