Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declines By 88.0%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,827. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
