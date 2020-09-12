Short Interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Drops By 69.9%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the August 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of USDP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 42,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,419. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.39.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a positive return on equity of 28.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the second quarter worth $53,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the second quarter worth $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 434.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 436,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 45.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 182,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

