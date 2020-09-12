Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declines By 67.0%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.48. 17,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $14.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 413,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 255,962 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 304,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

