SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.14

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.43. SJM shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 11,311 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

About SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

