SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $349.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce $349.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.33 million to $363.20 million. SLM posted sales of $405.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.93 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%.

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. 4,103,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.41. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 818,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 439,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,828.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

