SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1,151.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,552 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $182.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,618,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

