SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Holdings Decreased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,908 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Insights Inc. owned 0.48% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,969,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 288,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 203,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,144,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,144. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $64.57 and a 12-month high of $99.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $87.46.

