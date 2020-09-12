SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.69% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $29,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 953,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,911,000 after acquiring an additional 451,214 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,480,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,544,000 after acquiring an additional 859,821 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 76,858 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 835,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,109. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.