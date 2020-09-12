SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Townsquare Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,980 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $51,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after buying an additional 160,269 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 684,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 347,591 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,651,000.

SPYG traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $49.46. 4,527,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

