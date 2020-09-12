Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Down 86.8% in August

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the August 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SPE traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 118,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,843.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 60,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 453,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

