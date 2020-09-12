Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9,495.87

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9,495.87 and traded as high as $10,535.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at $10,380.00, with a volume of 73,593 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 8,000 ($104.53) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 9,900 ($129.36) price objective (up from GBX 9,200 ($120.21)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £100 ($130.67) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,600 ($99.31) to GBX 7,960 ($104.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,617.14 ($112.60).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 46.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is £104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,500.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 33.50 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

