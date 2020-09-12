Sport and Leisure (SNL) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Exchanges

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Sport and Leisure has a total market cap of $14.70 million and $1.00 million worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sport and Leisure token can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Sport and Leisure Token Profile

Sport and Leisure is a token. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,670,125 tokens. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io

Buying and Selling Sport and Leisure

