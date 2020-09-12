Standard Chartered (LON:STAB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $120.02

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.02 and traded as low as $116.00. Standard Chartered shares last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.99.

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAB)

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

