Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Star Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRGZ)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Star Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRGZ)

Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base metal properties in Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. The company focuses on developing its flagship property, the Longstreet Property, which covers a total area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

