Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 115,530 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.1% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $99,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.27. 7,101,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,735,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

