Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Starbucks worth $160,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.27. 7,101,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

