Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,259 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.8% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 233.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.29. 623,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,635. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.