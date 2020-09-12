Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,509 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,242 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,642,689. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,101,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,065. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

