STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SLFPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

SLFPY stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. 161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

About STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

