Stellar Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,595 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,695 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.9% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 282.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,206 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 42.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 23.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 13.6% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 103,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.00. 40,200,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,319,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $61.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

