Stellar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.83. 2,709,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46.

