Stellar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stellar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 81,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 480,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

XOM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. 26,815,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,345,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

