Stellar Capital Management LLC Buys 216 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 40,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. National Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.99.

BABA traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.61. 9,393,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,502,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.79. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $161.68 and a 52-week high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

