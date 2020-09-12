Stellar Capital Management LLC Buys 595 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,065,000 after acquiring an additional 652,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,062,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,852,685,000 after buying an additional 646,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after buying an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,060,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,450,000 after buying an additional 136,485 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,111,000 after buying an additional 332,811 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $126.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,586. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.94 and a 200-day moving average of $122.20.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

