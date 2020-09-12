Stellar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,212 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. 21,847,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,037,297. The firm has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

