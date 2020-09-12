Stellar Capital Management LLC Sells 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stellar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $10.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,515.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,212. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,548.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1,392.56. The company has a market cap of $1,030.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

