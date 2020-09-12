Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of STC opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $52,693.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,296 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

