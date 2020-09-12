SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.13

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and traded as high as $12.75. SUMITOMO CORP/S shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 70,445 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSUMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho upgraded SUMITOMO CORP/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter. SUMITOMO CORP/S had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SUMITOMO CORP/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMITOMO CORP/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

