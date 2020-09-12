Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the August 15th total of 446,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMLP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 135,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.17. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 67.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $92.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.