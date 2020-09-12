Summit Street Capital Management LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000. Anthem accounts for about 1.9% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 17.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 137,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,315,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.03. 1,336,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

