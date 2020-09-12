Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.29

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.29 and traded as high as $55.39. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at $54.32, with a volume of 986,222 shares changing hands.

SLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 96,560.00 and a current ratio of 103,789.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.23.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$15.19 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 5.6077553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total transaction of C$1,463,323.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,480,467.29. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock worth $4,385,192.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

