Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 287,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

