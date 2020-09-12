Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 287,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.