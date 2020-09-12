T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.14. T-Mobile Us posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,098,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 85.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 10.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at $6,284,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

