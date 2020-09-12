Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Tapestry reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,548 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after buying an additional 128,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,977,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

