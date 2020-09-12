Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Acquired by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the period. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries makes up approximately 9.4% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned 1.36% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $34,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $1,916,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 104.6% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,975. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $99.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($11.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($12.53). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.35 million. Analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TARO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

