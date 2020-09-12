TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $106.41

Shares of TDK Corp (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.41 and traded as high as $110.66. TDK shares last traded at $110.38, with a volume of 4,188 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTDKY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TDK Corp will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

