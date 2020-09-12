TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.78

Shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and traded as high as $7.96. TELIA Co A B/ADR shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 199,233 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TELIA Co A B/ADR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELIA Co A B/ADR will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

