Telia (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.94

Telia Company AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and traded as high as $3.96. Telia shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 3,650 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65.

Telia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

