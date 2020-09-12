Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 189.4% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 176,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,815. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

