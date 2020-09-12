Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,830,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 374,156 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Texas Instruments worth $358,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $670,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. BNP Paribas cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,524,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average is $121.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $148.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

