TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce sales of $40,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $160,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $89.36 million, with estimates ranging from $43.85 million to $217.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. 1,456,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,180. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,093,182.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,103,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.