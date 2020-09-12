TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.47). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,093,182.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.35. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

