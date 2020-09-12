The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.67 Million

Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to post sales of $486.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.10 million and the highest is $517.76 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $641.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

CG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. 1,286,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $34.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,963,682 shares of company stock valued at $259,312,261 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,666,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $113,980,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,409,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 302,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,498,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

