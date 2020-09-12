The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Short Interest Update

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,100 shares, an increase of 137.2% from the August 15th total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,141.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDRLF remained flat at $$23.65 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $66.75.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Company Profile

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

