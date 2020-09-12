THORChain Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $114.72 million and $6.58 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00007007 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00120291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00264210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.01633163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00205278 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

